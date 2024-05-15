© 2024 Public Radio East
State task force finds 8% increase in child deaths in 2022

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 15, 2024 at 6:44 AM EDT
iStockphoto

Child deaths are up in North Carolina.

The state’s Child Fatality Task Force found that 1,500 children died in North Carolina in 2022, the highest level in more than a decade.

The task force report shows that more than half of those children were babies and the leading cause of death was prematurity and low birth weight – and Black infants died at rates more than 2.5 times the rate of White infants.

The largest increase in deaths occurred among children ages 1 to 4 – a 59% increase in mortality rates from the previous year and a 43% increase since 2013.

The data also shows that among teens ages 15-17, guns were used in 95% of murders and more than half of suicides.

Child deaths increased 8% between 2021 and 2022.

The complete report from the Child Fatality Task Force is available here. https://webservices.ncleg.gov/ViewDocSiteFile/87360?utm_source=Press+List&utm_campaign=57804b50d9-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2024_04_09_04_33_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-930880e87f-%5BLIST_EMAIL_ID%5D&mc_cid=57804b50d9&mc_eid=014ab28715
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
