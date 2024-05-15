State task force finds 8% increase in child deaths in 2022

Child deaths are up in North Carolina.

The state’s Child Fatality Task Force found that 1,500 children died in North Carolina in 2022, the highest level in more than a decade.

The task force report shows that more than half of those children were babies and the leading cause of death was prematurity and low birth weight – and Black infants died at rates more than 2.5 times the rate of White infants.

The largest increase in deaths occurred among children ages 1 to 4 – a 59% increase in mortality rates from the previous year and a 43% increase since 2013.

The data also shows that among teens ages 15-17, guns were used in 95% of murders and more than half of suicides.

Child deaths increased 8% between 2021 and 2022.

The complete report from the Child Fatality Task Force is available here. https://webservices.ncleg.gov/ViewDocSiteFile/87360?utm_source=Press+List&utm_campaign=57804b50d9-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2024_04_09_04_33_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-930880e87f-%5BLIST_EMAIL_ID%5D&mc_cid=57804b50d9&mc_eid=014ab28715

