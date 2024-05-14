© 2024 Public Radio East
Tillis bill would strip federal help from students charged in pro-Palestine protests on college campuses

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 14, 2024 at 6:43 AM EDT

North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis led the introduction of a bill late last week that would strip federal loans and grants from students charged with a crime after participating in pro-Palestine protests on college campuses that have taken place across the nation, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The No Higher Education Assistance for Mobs of Antisemitic and terrorist Sympathizing Students, or no HAMAS, Act would revoke federal student financial assistance for students who are convicted of trespassing, rioting, or damaging property while protesting at a higher education institution.

Students convicted would lose their eligibility for any federal grant, loan, or work assistance.

Tillis said taxpayers shouldn’t have to keep paying for the college tuition of convicted lawbreakers and the legislation would cut off federal aid for, “grown adults who are breaking our laws, spewing antisemitism, and openly embracing terrorists.”
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
