Tillis bill would strip federal help from students charged in pro-Palestine protests on college campuses

North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis led the introduction of a bill late last week that would strip federal loans and grants from students charged with a crime after participating in pro-Palestine protests on college campuses that have taken place across the nation, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The No Higher Education Assistance for Mobs of Antisemitic and terrorist Sympathizing Students, or no HAMAS, Act would revoke federal student financial assistance for students who are convicted of trespassing, rioting, or damaging property while protesting at a higher education institution.

Students convicted would lose their eligibility for any federal grant, loan, or work assistance.

Tillis said taxpayers shouldn’t have to keep paying for the college tuition of convicted lawbreakers and the legislation would cut off federal aid for, “grown adults who are breaking our laws, spewing antisemitism, and openly embracing terrorists.”