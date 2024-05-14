ENC Environmental nonprofit presents plan to improve water quality of Jack’s Creek in Washington

Sound Rivers officials recently provided an update on the plan to improve water quality after a two-year study of Jack’s Creek in Washington.

Sound Rivers Program Director Clay Barber said the groups that showed up were split pretty evenly between those aware of water quality and stormwater issues in the creek, but others were surprised about flooding and were interested in how to mitigate it and how things have changed over the years.

Some people shared that recent storms have flooded their houses for the first time in decades, and he said maintenance of stormwater infrastructure was also a concern for many.

The 9-Element Watershed plan identifies stormwater projects that would not only mitigate flooding but improve the water quality of the creek.

They include things like removal of pavement where it no longer serves a purpose; intentional use of plants known to take in lots of nutrients around the city dog park; and rainwater harvesting cisterns collecting runoff from rooftops.