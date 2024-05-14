© 2024 Public Radio East
ENC Environmental nonprofit presents plan to improve water quality of Jack’s Creek in Washington

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 14, 2024 at 6:40 AM EDT
Sound Rivers Program Director Clay Barber talks stormwater with one of the attendees of the Jack's Creek open house.
Sound Rivers
Sound Rivers officials recently provided an update on the plan to improve water quality after a two-year study of Jack’s Creek in Washington.

Sound Rivers Program Director Clay Barber said the groups that showed up were split pretty evenly between those aware of water quality and stormwater issues in the creek, but others were surprised about flooding and were interested in how to mitigate it and how things have changed over the years.

Some people shared that recent storms have flooded their houses for the first time in decades, and he said maintenance of stormwater infrastructure was also a concern for many.

The 9-Element Watershed plan identifies stormwater projects that would not only mitigate flooding but improve the water quality of the creek.

They include things like removal of pavement where it no longer serves a purpose; intentional use of plants known to take in lots of nutrients around the city dog park; and rainwater harvesting cisterns collecting runoff from rooftops.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston