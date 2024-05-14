Cape Lookout National Seashore still looking for volunteers for sea oat planting in front of the lighthouse on Wednesday

Cape Lookout National Seashore is still looking for volunteers for sea oat planting in front of the lighthouse.

The planting will take place on Wednesday, with a rain date of Thursday.

The National Park Service will provide the ferry transportation via the 8:45 AM ferry, so volunteers are asked to be at the Harker's Island Visitor Center by 8:00 AM to fill out some paperwork.

They intend to plant the beach grasses until 4:00 PM, but if they finish early, volunteers can enjoy the rest of the day at the beach and pick their own return time on the ferry.

All participants MUST register in advance and there are currently 25 spots available.

For more information, or to register, call (252) 838-8950.