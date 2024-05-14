© 2024 Public Radio East
Cape Lookout National Seashore still looking for volunteers for sea oat planting in front of the lighthouse on Wednesday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 14, 2024 at 7:48 AM EDT
Beach in front of Cape Lookout Lighthouse.
S.Godin
/
National Park Service
Beach in front of Cape Lookout Lighthouse.

Cape Lookout National Seashore is still looking for volunteers for sea oat planting in front of the lighthouse.

The planting will take place on Wednesday, with a rain date of Thursday.

The National Park Service will provide the ferry transportation via the 8:45 AM ferry, so volunteers are asked to be at the Harker's Island Visitor Center by 8:00 AM to fill out some paperwork.

They intend to plant the beach grasses until 4:00 PM, but if they finish early, volunteers can enjoy the rest of the day at the beach and pick their own return time on the ferry.

All participants MUST register in advance and there are currently 25 spots available.

For more information, or to register, call (252) 838-8950.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
