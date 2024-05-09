© 2024 Public Radio East
Shooter who paralyzed deputy sentenced to 10 year on federal charges, state case to move forward

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:18 AM EDT
Craven County Sheriff's Office
The Craven County man who pled guilty last year to shooting a deputy, leaving him paralyzed, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said Robert Westrup, 43, plead guilty in November to a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting that left Craven County Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Bellingham paralyzed from the waist down.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said that while nothing can undo the harm caused by Westrup, the prison sentence serves as notice that crimes against law enforcement will not go unpunished.

Hughes said they are working with the Craven County District Attorney’s Office to move forward with the prosecution of state charges.

Westrup is charged in Craven County with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
