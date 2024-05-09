© 2024 Public Radio East
Sailor hospitalized after two hovercraft collided during raining exercise involving U.S.S. Wasp and Camp Lejeune Marines

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:30 AM EDT
Landing Craft, Air Cushion 8 and LCAC 30, both assigned to Naval Beach Unit 7, approach the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp in July 2019.
U.S. Navy
/
DVIDS
One sailor was flown to a Virginia Naval Hospital and remains in stable condition after a training exercise involving the U.S.S. Wasp and Marines from Camp Lejeune.

The Navy says 35 sailors and Marines were injured last week when two hovercraft collided in the waters off Florida.

Most of the injured were treated at local hospitals or onboard the U.S.S. Wasp and U.S.S. New York.

The Navy has not released further details on what caused the collision.

Two weeks earlier, two of the same hovercraft were part of an exercise at Camp Lejeune where they came ashore from the U.S.S. Wasp, participating in the final exercise for the USS Wasp and 24nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group is scheduled for leave for the eastern Mediterranean at the end of the month.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
