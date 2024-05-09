Sailor hospitalized after two hovercraft collided during raining exercise involving U.S.S. Wasp and Camp Lejeune Marines

One sailor was flown to a Virginia Naval Hospital and remains in stable condition after a training exercise involving the U.S.S. Wasp and Marines from Camp Lejeune.

The Navy says 35 sailors and Marines were injured last week when two hovercraft collided in the waters off Florida.

Most of the injured were treated at local hospitals or onboard the U.S.S. Wasp and U.S.S. New York.

The Navy has not released further details on what caused the collision.

Two weeks earlier, two of the same hovercraft were part of an exercise at Camp Lejeune where they came ashore from the U.S.S. Wasp, participating in the final exercise for the USS Wasp and 24nd Marine Expeditionary Unit.

The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group is scheduled for leave for the eastern Mediterranean at the end of the month.