North Carolina Republican U.S. Senator back from a congressional delegation trip to the Middle East

A North Carolina Republican U.S. Senator is back from a congressional delegation trip to the Middle East, which included stops in Israel, Iraq, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates.

Senators Ted Budd and Joni Ernst of Iowa received first-hand updates on the state of the hostage negotiations from top U.S. and Israeli officials including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

They also hosted the families of American hostages, including the family of North Carolina native, Keith Siegel.

Budd said it is clear that the United States must fully support Israel as they increase military pressure on Hamas terrorists to release hostages, including eight Americans.

Ernst is the first female combat veteran to serve in the U.S. Senate, and she said the United States must stand with its ally and urge others in the region to do the same.