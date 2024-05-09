© 2024 Public Radio East
North Carolina Republican U.S. Senator back from a congressional delegation trip to the Middle East

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:45 AM EDT
Office of Senator Ted Budd
While in Israel, Senators Budd and Ernst met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed hostage negotiations, military operations in Gaza, and combating antisemitism around the world.

A North Carolina Republican U.S. Senator is back from a congressional delegation trip to the Middle East, which included stops in Israel, Iraq, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates.

Senators Ted Budd and Joni Ernst of Iowa received first-hand updates on the state of the hostage negotiations from top U.S. and Israeli officials including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

They also hosted the families of American hostages, including the family of North Carolina native, Keith Siegel.

Budd said it is clear that the United States must fully support Israel as they increase military pressure on Hamas terrorists to release hostages, including eight Americans.

Ernst is the first female combat veteran to serve in the U.S. Senate, and she said the United States must stand with its ally and urge others in the region to do the same.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
