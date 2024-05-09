Million-dollar gift will fund nursing school scholarships for ENC students

East Carolina University’s College of Nursing will have Service League Scholars starting next school year, thanks to a $1 million gift from the Service League of Greenville.

Two Service League Scholars will earn full tuition and fees.

Eligible students will have a demonstrated financial need, a 3.0 GPA or higher and have a commitment to community service.

Recipients are expected to be residents of eastern North Carolina, with first preference given to those that live in Pitt County.