Million-dollar gift will fund nursing school scholarships for ENC students

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 9, 2024 at 7:27 AM EDT
Getty Images

East Carolina University’s College of Nursing will have Service League Scholars starting next school year, thanks to a $1 million gift from the Service League of Greenville.

Two Service League Scholars will earn full tuition and fees.

Eligible students will have a demonstrated financial need, a 3.0 GPA or higher and have a commitment to community service.

Recipients are expected to be residents of eastern North Carolina, with first preference given to those that live in Pitt County.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs