It’s National Safety Week in the construction industry, and this year the focus is on mental health

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:40 AM EDT
ECU Health
With construction underway on the future site of a behavioral health hospital in Greenville, ECU Health’s Behavioral Health team visited the site to talk about mental health safety with the construction team building the facility.

It’s National Safety Week in the construction industry, and this year the focus is on mental health.

ECU Health’s administrator for Behavioral Health Glenn Simpson said one in five adults will experience a mental illness, and the construction industry has one of the highest rates of suicide in the nation; 53 of every 100,000 workers in the United States die by suicide

Simpson said the message is important for everyone, but especially for the Thomas Construction group and all construction workers – and that message is that it’s okay to reach out and ask for help.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
