With construction underway on the future site of a behavioral health hospital in Greenville, ECU Health’s Behavioral Health team visited the site to talk about mental health safety with the construction team building the facility.

It’s National Safety Week in the construction industry, and this year the focus is on mental health.

ECU Health’s administrator for Behavioral Health Glenn Simpson said one in five adults will experience a mental illness, and the construction industry has one of the highest rates of suicide in the nation; 53 of every 100,000 workers in the United States die by suicide

Simpson said the message is important for everyone, but especially for the Thomas Construction group and all construction workers – and that message is that it’s okay to reach out and ask for help.