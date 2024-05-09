© 2024 Public Radio East
Grant will fund Navigation Room at eastern North Carolina women's shelter

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 9, 2024 at 7:25 AM EDT
The State Library of North Carolina has awarded a grant to a Washington community college to create a room within a local women’s shelter that will give the women staying there – and their children – a space to meet with caseworkers, do homework, play, and search for jobs.

Beaufort County Community College plans to partner with Open Door Women's Shelter to establish the Navigation Room at the shelter, to address the limited privacy available and empower families to access resources and progress toward independence.

Funding came from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services.
