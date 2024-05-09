Bill spearheaded by ENC lawmaker intended to preserve the chain of command passed in US House

A bill spearheaded by an eastern North Carolina lawmaker, intended to preserve the chain of command by mandating that any agency head who is a member of the National Security Council becomes medically incapacitated notify U.S. leaders within 24 hours has passed in the U.S. House.

The measure championed by North Carolina U.S. Congressman Don Davis is a legislative response to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin failing to tell the White House that he was hospitalized earlier this year.

The bill passed by voice vote and now heads to the U.S. Senate, where it awaits further consideration.

Davis said responding to a world crisis in the shortest amount of time is essential for safeguarding the American people and a 24-hour notice is not only reasonable, but it also allows more accountability and transparency.

Specifically, the bill would amend the Federal Vacancies Reform Act to require all NSC members to notify the Executive Office of the President, the Comptroller General of the United States, and each chamber of Congress within 24 hours of any planned or emergency medical incapacitation.