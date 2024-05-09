© 2024 Public Radio East
Bill spearheaded by ENC lawmaker intended to preserve the chain of command passed in US House

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 9, 2024 at 6:52 AM EDT
NC General Assembly
/
Public Domain

A bill spearheaded by an eastern North Carolina lawmaker, intended to preserve the chain of command by mandating that any agency head who is a member of the National Security Council becomes medically incapacitated notify U.S. leaders within 24 hours has passed in the U.S. House.

The measure championed by North Carolina U.S. Congressman Don Davis is a legislative response to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin failing to tell the White House that he was hospitalized earlier this year.

The bill passed by voice vote and now heads to the U.S. Senate, where it awaits further consideration.

Davis said responding to a world crisis in the shortest amount of time is essential for safeguarding the American people and a 24-hour notice is not only reasonable, but it also allows more accountability and transparency.

Specifically, the bill would amend the Federal Vacancies Reform Act to require all NSC members to notify the Executive Office of the President, the Comptroller General of the United States, and each chamber of Congress within 24 hours of any planned or emergency medical incapacitation.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It's the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
