Three separate cases outline recent crimes based on race or ethnicity in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 8, 2024 at 6:38 AM EDT
iStockphoto.com

A North Carolina man is in custody and charged in federal court with mailing an antisemitic threat to a Georgia Rabbi.

Ariel Collazo Ramos of High Point is charged with one count of mailing threatening communications.

Court documents show Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar of Temple Beth Israel in Macon received a threatening postcard with a handwritten message that asked, "Is there a child rape, torture, and murder tunnel under your house? We have the Zyklon B. Use Code "GASTHEJEWS" for 10% off!"

FBI officials say the reverse side of the postcard displayed a hand-drawn image depicting a purported Jewish male wearing a rat costume and the words “JEWS ARE RATS.”

If convicted, Collazo Ramos faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Another North Carolina man was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for committing hate crimes against a Black man and a Hispanic man.

Evidence at trial proved that Marian Hudak was found to have the KKK flag and Nazi paraphernalia after he carried out hate-fueled attacks on a Black man who was merely driving on a public street in Concord and a Hispanic man who simply was trying to live in his own home.

U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston said, “All people — regardless of the color of their skin or their nationality — are entitled to travel on public roads and enjoy their homes without fear of being threatened, harassed or intimidated.”

And a third North Carolina man was sentenced to 18 months in prison, after sending a threatening email to a Jewish Organization in Charlotte.

Jeffrey Hobgood of Troy is accused of addressing the recipients of the email as “Israeli Jews of David star,” and threatening to “take every one of you out,” writing that “you semite [sic] pieces of s- will be annihilated.”

Two days later, Hobgood sent a second threatening email to the same organization.

In his plea agreement, prosecutors say Hobgood admitted that he selected the targets because of the actual and perceived religion of the victims.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
