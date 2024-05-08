© 2024 Public Radio East
NC lawmakers considering proposal to expand the definition of anti-Semitism

PRE News & Ideas | By Colin Campbell, WUNC
Published May 8, 2024 at 6:29 AM EDT
(Photo: North Carolina Legislature)
File: NC General Assembly

North Carolina lawmakers are considering a proposal to expand the definition of anti-Semitism in state law.

Republican House Speaker Tim Moore says the legislation is in response to hate speech directed at Jewish people in the wake of Israel's war in Gaza.

His bill would use the definition of anti-Semitism created by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. That group's definition features examples that include criticizing the state of Israel.

Opponents say putting that definition in state law would violate free speech rights. Groups like Jewish Voices For Peace and the A-C-L-U are holding an event this morning [Wednesday] calling on lawmakers to reject the bill when it gets its first committee hearing later today.

Speaker Moore says those fears aren't warranted and similar bills have passed in other states.

“It's legislation that carefully strikes that balance between the First Amendment, the right for folks to go out and protest peaceably, but balances against and punishes hate speech and intimidation, which cannot be accepted," he said.
Colin Campbell, WUNC
