N.C. Community College System asking for money for its new funding system during short legislative session

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 8, 2024 at 7:30 AM EDT
Vidhya Nagarajan for NPR

The N.C. Community College System is asking for money for its new funding system, Propel NC, during this short legislative session – including nearly $100 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

The State Board of Community Colleges unanimously approved the new plan in February, and at that time Finance Committee Chair Lisa Estep said the plan is labor-market driven.

Rather than funding based on student enrollment, the Propel NC allocates it based on courses that meet statewide job demand data every three years.

The vast majority of funding for the state’s 58 community colleges comes from state appropriations.
