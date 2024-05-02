Survey: 92% of NC teachers say their school is a good place to work and learn

More than 102,000 educators across North Carolina shared their opinions in this year’s Teacher Working Conditions Survey, and more than 90% of them indicated that they believe their school is a good place to work and learn.

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said the survey asks teachers for their perceptions of topics like retention, school leadership, safety and wellbeing, facilities and resources, equity and professional development.

The results showed that 92% of teachers agreed that their school is a good place to work and learn; 88% said they plan to remain teaching in North Carolina.

When it comes to student conduct, 63% mentioned disrespect of teachers and 57% saw problems with tardiness or skipping class. Only around one-tenth said they dealt with student possession of weapons or gang activity.