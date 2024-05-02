© 2024 Public Radio East
Survey: 92% of NC teachers say their school is a good place to work and learn

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published May 2, 2024 at 7:31 AM EDT
teacher classroom mug pen generic
(Photo credit: Joanne Johnson via Flickr)
/
Creative Commons
(Photo credit: Joanne Johnson via Flickr)

More than 102,000 educators across North Carolina shared their opinions in this year’s Teacher Working Conditions Survey, and more than 90% of them indicated that they believe their school is a good place to work and learn.

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said the survey asks teachers for their perceptions of topics like retention, school leadership, safety and wellbeing, facilities and resources, equity and professional development.

The results showed that 92% of teachers agreed that their school is a good place to work and learn; 88% said they plan to remain teaching in North Carolina.

When it comes to student conduct, 63% mentioned disrespect of teachers and 57% saw problems with tardiness or skipping class. Only around one-tenth said they dealt with student possession of weapons or gang activity.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
