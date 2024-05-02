© 2024 Public Radio East
Senate committee votes to double funding for private school vouchers

PRE News & Ideas | By Colin Campbell, WUNC
Published May 2, 2024 at 7:26 AM EDT
A State Senate committee voted yesterday [Wednesday] to double this year's funding for private school vouchers. Republican lawmakers say about 250-million-dollars is needed to ensure that all families who applied can get the vouchers, regardless of their income.

Current funding was only enough to serve lower-income students. But Democrats like Senator Gladys Robinson argued the money should be spent on public schools.

She said, “When the public schools are failing, we are failing them, because we are not putting the resources in it, and this is another indication of that.”

Leaders in the state House also support the extra funding.
