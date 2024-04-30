New ECU class will chronicle the rise of Taylor Swift in pop culture

A new class at East Carolina University will be an opportunity for Swifties to learn more about Tay-Tay.

This fall, “English 1500: Taylor’s Version” is coming to ECU. It will be taught Dr. Anna Froula, a professor of English in the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences and will satisfy a general education humanities requirement.

Froula said she came up with the idea of the class from one she took herself about Swift.

The rise of Swift in pop culture will be studied through multiple perspectives, but while Froula says Swift may be the musical star of the class, she won’t be its only focus -- the class will study the experiences of many notable musicians as they experienced the ups and downs of stardom and how their experiences shaped Swift’s current experience.