ENC elementary school offering free lead testing after lead-based paint was found

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 30, 2024 at 6:40 AM EDT
A child is tested for lead at Eisenhower Elementary School in Flint, Mich., in January. Lead contaminated the city's drinking water.
Carlos Osorio
/
AP
File: A child is tested for lead at Eisenhower Elementary School in Flint, Mich., in January. Lead contaminated the city's drinking water.

An eastern North Carolina elementary school is offering free lead testing to students on Friday after lead-based paint was found in a recent inspection.

Officials with the Onslow County Health Department say the lead paint was found underneath several paint layers at Swansboro Elementary School, but there is no indication that any child has been affected.

A plan has been approved by the school system to remove the paint completely over the summer.

Testing will take place at Swansboro Elementary School on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for children that were potentially impacted.

Appointments can also be made at the health department or walk in times are available from May 6 to May 17 at no charge.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
