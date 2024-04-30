ENC elementary school offering free lead testing after lead-based paint was found

An eastern North Carolina elementary school is offering free lead testing to students on Friday after lead-based paint was found in a recent inspection.

Officials with the Onslow County Health Department say the lead paint was found underneath several paint layers at Swansboro Elementary School, but there is no indication that any child has been affected.

A plan has been approved by the school system to remove the paint completely over the summer.

Testing will take place at Swansboro Elementary School on Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for children that were potentially impacted.

Appointments can also be made at the health department or walk in times are available from May 6 to May 17 at no charge.