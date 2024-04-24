© 2024 Public Radio East
Legislators return to state capital today for short session

PRE News & Ideas | By Colin Campbell, WUNC
Published April 24, 2024 at 7:41 AM EDT
Wikimedia Commons

The North Carolina General Assembly is returning today following last year’s landmark session.

The legislature’s chief duty in even-numbered years is to adjust the second half of the two-year budget that’s already enacted. That could include how to spend the more than $1 billion in additional revenues projected for this fiscal year, according to new forecasts by the legislature and administration.

Other legislation on the table include funding more private-school scholarships after an application boom. Legislation forcing local sheriffs to assist with federal immigration enforcement could also reach Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's desk.

Republicans hold narrow veto-proof majorities in both chambers. This compares to the $30.9 billion currently set to be spent in the fiscal year starting July 1.
Colin Campbell, WUNC
