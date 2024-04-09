Police say mechanophiliac - a man with a sexual attraction to vehicles - was arrested on stalking and other charges
A months-long investigation led to the arrest of a Kinston man related to mechanophilia, or a sexual attraction to vehicles or machines.
Walter McCray, 52, was seen on video tampering with a victim's vehicle on Sunday and he was arrested and placed in the Lenoir County Jail.
McCray is charged with one count of felony stalking, five counts of property damage, and five counts of tampering with a vehicle.