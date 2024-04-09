© 2024 Public Radio East
Police say mechanophiliac - a man with a sexual attraction to vehicles - was arrested on stalking and other charges

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 9, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
Walter McCray, 52, was seen on video tampering with a victim's vehicle on Sunday and he was arrested and placed in the Lenoir County Jail.
Kinston Police Department
Walter McCray, 52, was seen on video tampering with a victim's vehicle on Sunday and he was arrested and placed in the Lenoir County Jail.

A months-long investigation led to the arrest of a Kinston man related to mechanophilia, or a sexual attraction to vehicles or machines.

Walter McCray, 52, was seen on video tampering with a victim's vehicle on Sunday and he was arrested and placed in the Lenoir County Jail.

McCray is charged with one count of felony stalking, five counts of property damage, and five counts of tampering with a vehicle.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
