NCDOT encouraging military spouses to consider a career with the agency

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 9, 2024 at 6:47 AM EDT
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is working to encourage military spouses to consider a career with the state agency.

NCDOT is now a member of the Department of Defense’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership, with connections and materials to help recruit and retain military spouses.

The partnership also gives NCDOT’s Human Resources staff access to the online portal to source resumes from prospective candidates.

The department employs about 650 veterans and reservists, of NCDOT’s workforce of about 9,400 permanent full-time employees.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
