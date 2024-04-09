NCDOT encouraging military spouses to consider a career with the agency

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is working to encourage military spouses to consider a career with the state agency.

NCDOT is now a member of the Department of Defense’s Military Spouse Employment Partnership, with connections and materials to help recruit and retain military spouses.

The partnership also gives NCDOT’s Human Resources staff access to the online portal to source resumes from prospective candidates.

The department employs about 650 veterans and reservists, of NCDOT’s workforce of about 9,400 permanent full-time employees.