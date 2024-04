The City of Greenville is alerting people that they are likely to hear loud noises Tuesday and Wednesday.

People in Pitt and surrounding counties may hear explosives between 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. as part of a film production that will take place in the Sugg Parkway industrial area.

Greenville Fire/Rescue staff will be onsite, and people are asked to stay clear of Sugg Parkway while filming is underway.