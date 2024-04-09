© 2024 Public Radio East
Kinston, Washington airports receive grants to fund summer aviation academies for kids

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 9, 2024 at 6:51 AM EDT
The N. C. Department of Transportation's Division of Aviation has awarded seven airports grants to host aviation and aerospace-themed summer academies for elementary, middle and high school students.

At these academies, participants have the opportunity to fly drones, learn about aviation careers, and explore aerospace technology.

Some of the camps may include field trips to aerospace facilities, allowing students to immerse themselves in real-world experiences and interact with industry professionals.

Kinston Regional Jetport in Lenoir County and Washington-Warren Airport in Beaufort County each received a $3,000 grant.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
