Kinston, Washington airports receive grants to fund summer aviation academies for kids

The N. C. Department of Transportation's Division of Aviation has awarded seven airports grants to host aviation and aerospace-themed summer academies for elementary, middle and high school students.

At these academies, participants have the opportunity to fly drones, learn about aviation careers, and explore aerospace technology.

Some of the camps may include field trips to aerospace facilities, allowing students to immerse themselves in real-world experiences and interact with industry professionals.

Kinston Regional Jetport in Lenoir County and Washington-Warren Airport in Beaufort County each received a $3,000 grant.