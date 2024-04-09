Craven CC students' artwork will be unveiled at ArtWalk on Friday

Craven Community College visual arts students will have artwork exhibited in the Bank of the Arts main gallery during the month of April.

More than 50 Craven CC students from the New Bern and Havelock campuses are participating in the exhibit and will unveil their artwork during ArtWalk on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Hit the Mat, Juliana Arceo

Dr. Betty Hatcher, Craven CC Dean of Arts and Sciences, will present the President's Art Award to one of the student artists at 6 p.m. The recipient will have their art piece entered into the President’s Collection -- a permanent exhibit displayed at the college.