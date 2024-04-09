© 2024 Public Radio East
Craven CC students' artwork will be unveiled at ArtWalk on Friday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published April 9, 2024 at 6:58 AM EDT
The Flood Large, Reagan Wirff
Craven Community College
Craven Community College visual arts students will have artwork exhibited in the Bank of the Arts main gallery during the month of April.

More than 50 Craven CC students from the New Bern and Havelock campuses are participating in the exhibit and will unveil their artwork during ArtWalk on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Hit the Mat, Juliana Arceo
Dr. Betty Hatcher, Craven CC Dean of Arts and Sciences, will present the President's Art Award to one of the student artists at 6 p.m. The recipient will have their art piece entered into the President’s Collection -- a permanent exhibit displayed at the college.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
