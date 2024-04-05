Boeing whistleblower John Barnett was found dead last month, in an apparent suicide.

He’d spent the last 7 years speaking out about Boeing’s declining safety and quality.

Today, On Point: Whistleblowers, an executive shakeup, and the future of Boeing.

Rob Turkewitz, lawyer and co-counsel for Boeing whistleblower John Barnett.

Andy Pasztor, covered aviation safety for the Wall Street Journal from the 1980s to 2021. He’s now writing a book on airline safety.

Transcript

Part I

MEGHNA CHAKRABARTI: John Barnett spent more than 30 years working for Boeing. First in the company’s Everett, Washington plant, and then at Boeing’s facility in Charleston, South Carolina. Barnett was a quality manager. His job was to inspect newly built planes, make sure they were assembled properly.

Early in January, this year, when that door plug ripped off midair from an Alaska Airlines flight, that Boeing 737 MAX, Barnett spoke with TMZ just days after the incident.

JOHN BARNETT: One, this is not a 737 problem. It’s a Boeing problem. So what we’re seeing with the door plug blowout is what I’ve seen with the rest of the airplane as far as jobs not being completed properly, inspection steps being removed. Issues being ignored.

CHAKRABARTI: Barnett said for most of his career he used to love working for Boeing. That changed when he moved to the Charleston plant. He said he saw a disturbing lack of safety, a culture of cutting corners. He spoke to the New York Times in 2019.

BARNETT: As a quality manager at Boeing, you’re the last line of defense before a defect makes it out to the flying public.

As a quality manager, being the last line of defense, that’s a huge responsibility. Everything I put my name on, I’m certifying that it meets the requirements, the regulatory requirements, is in safe, airworthy, condition.

And I haven’t seen a plane out of Charleston yet that I’d put my name on, just saying it’s safe and airworthy.

CHAKRABARTI: In 2019, Barnett decided to blow the whistle on Boeing. He claimed that Boeing then retaliated against him. On March 9th, just last month, in the middle of several days of giving deposition in his retaliation case, John Barnett was found dead in his truck, a single gunshot wound to the head.

There was a handgun and a, quote, “white piece of paper that closely resembled a note,” according to Charleston police. A coroner’s report ruled that Barnett died from a, quote, “self-inflicted wound.” The case is still under investigation. John Barnett said he wasn’t just blowing the whistle. He wanted to change the culture at Boeing, a company he once deeply loved.

A couple of weeks ago, Boeing announced a massive leadership shakeup. On March 25th, Stan Deal, head of Boeing’s Commercial Aviation Unit, stepped down effective immediately. Board Chair Larry Kellner said he won’t run for reelection at the end of this year. And CEO Dave Calhoun announced he will also leave the company at the end of 2024.

So today, we’re going to explore two things. What did John Barnett see at the Charleston plant that worried him so deeply? And is the culture change he sought perhaps beginning now at Boeing? So we’ll start with Rob Turkewitz. He’s one of John Barnett’s lawyers and is representing Barnett’s retaliation case.

And he joins us from Charleston, South Carolina. Rob Turkewitz, welcome to you.

ROB TURKEWITZ: Good to be here, Meghna. Thank you.

CHAKRABARTI: I am, first of all, very sorry for the death of your client, John Barnett, and I appreciate you joining us even under these horrible circumstances. Mr. Turkewitz, could you tell us about what happened on the day of John’s death?

TURKEWITZ: Sure. John had filed a complaint under a statute known as AIR21, which basically makes retaliating against a aviation employee illegal. And the case was being investigated for four years, up to four years, by OSHA. And then we appealed to a judge, to the administrative law judge, with the Department of labor.

And as you can imagine, this thing was taking, we’re on seven years and we finally had a trial date in late June. And Boeing was taking John’s deposition and they deposed him all day on Thursday. And we then had an opportunity to discuss with him how the Charleston plant was a hostile work environment.

And he was deposed for about four hours, and we knew that he was just really getting tired, and we decided to take a break and complete his deposition on Saturday. Saturday morning was, everything, nothing seemed right on Saturday morning. It was a horrible day. We had record rainfall. Downtown was flooded and I tried calling him on the phone to see if he wanted a ride downtown, because I knew the roads to get around the flooding and could not get in touch with him. And kept trying to call him on my way to the deposition. When I got to the deposition, lawyers and the court reporter were all sitting around the conference table.

And at around 10 o’clock or a little after 10 o’clock, I called the hotel where he was staying to see if he had checked out. He had not checked out. I asked him to check his room to see if he was still there. He was not there. And then I asked if they could check and see if his truck is outside.

He had a distinctive orange Dodge Ram truck. And the hotel manager came back and said, “The truck is there. And we called EMS.”

CHAKRABARTI: It’s an ongoing investigation, right? And Boeing has released a statement. They did soon after Mr. Barnett’s death, where they said, quote, “We are saddened by Mr. Barnett’s passing and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” end quote. And I just want to underscore that the coroner’s report says it was a self-inflicted gunshot wound that took Mr. Barnett’s life. I just want to quickly know Mr. Turkewitz, your response to that.

TURKEWITZ: The police and the coroner are still investigating, and I’d rather not draw any conclusions right now as to what happened. But I could just tell you that John’s testimony was pretty devastating the day before.

And just as a whole, I want to talk about John. If I could. John Barnett promoted integrity and ethical behavior. And I could tell you he’s as decent a person as you could imagine. He was honest and he was as dedicated as anyone to making air travel safe, and that was his concern, and he took his responsibility seriously.

So when he was testifying the day before, he was happy to be able to tell his side of the story. And that’s all John wanted to do. He wanted the world to know what the problems are, and he wanted Boeing to change its culture all along. That’s what he wanted. And when he was testifying, he was, even though he was tired, he was enthusiastic to be able to get his story out. That’s the only thing I can say. We had no indication that anything would happen the next day, other than him showing up at the deposition.

CHAKRABARTI: I definitely appreciate you not wanting to engage in any speculation.

Neither will we. It doesn’t provide any use to just trade in rumors or nonfactual or not fact-based beliefs. But I’m appreciating the fact though that you did talk about John Barnett’s integrity. And why he had taken the risk, first of all, those many years ago, to blow the whistle on Boeing.

Mr. Turkewitz, could you just describe a couple of things, maybe even from that devastating day of testimony he gave in his deposition the day prior to his death, what were the things, what were some of the things that he had seen as a quality manager in the Charleston plant that alarmed him so deeply?

TURKEWITZ: The 787 was being delayed. There were some serious delays. And management at Charleston wanted to move the assembly line as quickly as possible. And what he was finding is that people were being pressured and encouraged to not document the defects, which is required by law. The 787 has a production certificate, it’s called the PC 700 and with that certificate comes a quality management system that the FAA approved and that has to be followed. So when you’re building a plane, everything has to be documented. And the management knew that by documenting defects, it would slow the assembly line down.

By pressuring and encouraging the workers to not document defects, what happened was the build record was not accurate. And because of that, John was really concerned. And John was probably the most knowledgeable person at Boeing regarding the processes and procedures that are required in building a commercial airplane.

And he really, like I said before, he took that responsibility seriously. So he spoke out about that. Another thing that was going on was Boeing was eliminating inspection points. And because of that, the mechanics who were doing the work would end up inspecting their own work. And John was really concerned about that.

In fact, a lot of quality managers were concerned about that. Because these are not very, some of the mechanics are not very experienced. And the joke was that a lot of the mechanics still smelled like French fries because they were working at Burger King or McDonald’s three months earlier. So that was a real concern of John’s and what Boeing was doing, and it’s no secret. They were trying to eliminate quality. They were trying to eliminate the quality workers, because they were not value added and they were considered overhead.

So John spoke out about all that. He spoke out about a program that they were trying to put in place called MFP. And that program basically would allow the mechanics to inspect their own work. And what was going on there? John basically believed that the managers were pressuring the workers not to document defects, because the less defects that are found, the more likely they can sell to the FAA that mechanics can inspect their own work and it would be okay.

John just thought this was all a recipe for disaster and he spoke out about it. And as a result, he refused to follow that pressure or be pressured. And he was given very low evaluations, and he was told that he needed to work in the gray area. And that he shouldn’t be sending emails with regard to defects that he was seeing.

So all of that, John just couldn’t understand how a quality manager, a senior quality manager and management could be taking that position.

