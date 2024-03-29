© 2024 Public Radio East
US Appeals Court rules in NC voting rights case, says maps must be used in Nov. election

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published March 29, 2024 at 8:48 AM EDT
The North Carolina state House reviews copies of a map proposal for new state House districts during a committee hearing at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. A judge refused Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, to prevent the use of two North Carolina Senate districts drawn by Republican legislators starting in the 2024 elections and to order them replaced with boundaries that lawsuits plaintiffs argue would more likely ensure Black voters elect preferred candidates in one of them.
The North Carolina state House reviews copies of a map proposal for new state House districts during a committee hearing at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. A judge refused Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, to prevent the use of two North Carolina Senate districts drawn by Republican legislators starting in the 2024 elections and to order them replaced with boundaries that lawsuits plaintiffs argue would more likely ensure Black voters elect preferred candidates in one of them.

A three-judge panel will allow recently drawn state Senate maps to take affect this year, in a case that argues the new maps violate the Voting Rights Act.

Brought by two voters soon after the Republican-controlled General Assembly approved the maps in October, plaintiffs argue the maps illegally dilute Black voting power in Northeastern North Carolina by splitting votes between two state senate districts.

The plaintiffs sought to keep the maps from being used in the upcoming election, but yesterday two judges in the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with a lower court to let the maps move forward, writing that it’s too close to an election to redraw maps.
PRE News
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
