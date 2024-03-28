© 2024 Public Radio East
Loud bangs and explosions heard in the in the Scuffleton area are the sounds of cinema and commerce

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 28, 2024 at 7:16 AM EDT
The loud noises in one eastern North Carolina community this week aren’t the sounds of freedom, but cinema and commerce.

Greene County officials say people there and in surrounding counties may hear explosives, fireworks and cannons noises as part of a film production that is taking place in the Scuffleton area.

The film production will last through Thursday, and while the primary hours of detonation will be from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. they may happen throughout the day as well.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
