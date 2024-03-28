Loud bangs and explosions heard in the in the Scuffleton area are the sounds of cinema and commerce

The loud noises in one eastern North Carolina community this week aren’t the sounds of freedom, but cinema and commerce.

Greene County officials say people there and in surrounding counties may hear explosives, fireworks and cannons noises as part of a film production that is taking place in the Scuffleton area.

The film production will last through Thursday, and while the primary hours of detonation will be from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. they may happen throughout the day as well.