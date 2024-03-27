© 2024 Public Radio East
State Board of Elections voted unanimously to certify counts from the March 5th primary

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published March 27, 2024 at 6:58 AM EDT
vote, sign, voting
(Photo credit: kgroovy on Flickr)

North Carolina’s primary election results earlier this month have been made official, with a handful of key incumbents losing and a few U.S. House and statewide nominee races heading to runoffs.

The State Board of Elections voted unanimously on Tuesday to certify counts from March 5th.

The primaries also marked the first statewide election under new voter identification and absentee ballot deadline law. About 1.8 million primary votes were counted. Roughly 1,600 ballots ultimately weren’t counted based on the voter ID and absentee ballot restrictions.
