State Board of Elections voted unanimously to certify counts from the March 5th primary

North Carolina’s primary election results earlier this month have been made official, with a handful of key incumbents losing and a few U.S. House and statewide nominee races heading to runoffs.

The State Board of Elections voted unanimously on Tuesday to certify counts from March 5th.

The primaries also marked the first statewide election under new voter identification and absentee ballot deadline law. About 1.8 million primary votes were counted. Roughly 1,600 ballots ultimately weren’t counted based on the voter ID and absentee ballot restrictions.