Spill sends 1,500 gallons of sewage into a creek that flows into Bogue Sound

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 27, 2024 at 6:49 AM EDT
Water bubbles up through a manhole in downtown Houston.
Katie Hayes Luke for NPR
File photo: Water bubbles up through a manhole.

A spill in Morehead City that sent more than one-thousand gallons of sewage into a creek that flows into Bogue Sound was quickly repaired.

The spill happened on Monday at South Coral Drive near Virginia Avenue and city officials say about 1,500 gallons was discharged into Peletier Creek in the Bogue Sound.

They say discharge was caused by underground roots that damaged the pipes.

City crews were on site within 10 minutes and the repairs were completed within an hour.

The North Carolina Division of Water Resources was notified of the spill.
An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It's possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations.
