Spill sends 1,500 gallons of sewage into a creek that flows into Bogue Sound

A spill in Morehead City that sent more than one-thousand gallons of sewage into a creek that flows into Bogue Sound was quickly repaired.

The spill happened on Monday at South Coral Drive near Virginia Avenue and city officials say about 1,500 gallons was discharged into Peletier Creek in the Bogue Sound.

They say discharge was caused by underground roots that damaged the pipes.

City crews were on site within 10 minutes and the repairs were completed within an hour.

The North Carolina Division of Water Resources was notified of the spill.