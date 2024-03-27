Officials say disaster like the ship strike and bridge collapse in Baltimore is unlikely at North Carolina's deep-water ports

North Carolina Ports officials say customers are evaluating their supply chain options, and state officials are ready to help support the larger supply chain network, in the aftermath of the Baltimore bridge disaster.

Officials have received many questions about the safe navigation of vessels locally, and they say it is important to note that commercial ships do not need to navigate under bridges to access either of North Carolina’s deep-water ports.

North Carolina's two ports are in Wilmington and Morehead City.

The Port of Wilmington was named the most productive port in North America in 2022.

