Officials say disaster like the ship strike and bridge collapse in Baltimore is unlikely at North Carolina's deep-water ports

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 27, 2024 at 6:45 AM EDT
An inbound container ship at anchor off the Houston Ship Channel is seen from the bridge of a pilot's boat.
Brandon Thibodeaux for NPR
File: An inbound container ship at anchor is seen from the bridge of a pilot's boat.

North Carolina Ports officials say customers are evaluating their supply chain options, and state officials are ready to help support the larger supply chain network, in the aftermath of the Baltimore bridge disaster.

Officials have received many questions about the safe navigation of vessels locally, and they say it is important to note that commercial ships do not need to navigate under bridges to access either of North Carolina’s deep-water ports.

North Carolina's two ports are in Wilmington and Morehead City.

The Port of Wilmington was named the most productive port in North America in 2022.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs