N.C. Hwy. 12 on Ocracoke Island will remain closed until Saturday

N.C. Hwy. 12 on Ocracoke Island will remain closed for the next several days.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says major ocean overwash is still occurring and another low pressure system forecast to arrive Wednesday.

N.C. 12 between the National Park Service pony pens and the South Dock ferry terminal continues to see deep water and hazardous driving conditions.

Ferry service between Hatteras and Ocracoke will remain suspended until the highway reopens.

Officials said those wishing to access or leave Ocracoke Village can currently do so via the Ferry System’s Pamlico Sound routes.

NCDOT anticipates reopening the highway on Saturday.