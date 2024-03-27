© 2024 Public Radio East
N.C. Congressman introduces bill to ban race-based mandates at medical schools

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 27, 2024 at 7:02 AM EDT
Congressman Greg Murphy introduced the ‘EDUCATE Act’, the Embracing Anti-Discrimination, Unbiased Curricula, and Advancing Truth in Education Act, last week.

A North Carolina U.S. Congressman has introduced a bill to ban race-based mandates at medical schools and accrediting institutions.

Congressman Murphy’s legislation comes on the heels of a ban by the state of Alabama on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in public colleges and offices.

State legislatures have also approved bans on DEI in higher education and public offices in Florida, Texas, and Utah.

See the full text of Murphy’s bill HERE.
Annette Weston-Riggs
