N.C. Congressman introduces bill to ban race-based mandates at medical schools

A North Carolina U.S. Congressman has introduced a bill to ban race-based mandates at medical schools and accrediting institutions.

Congressman Greg Murphy introduced the ‘EDUCATE Act’, the Embracing Anti-Discrimination, Unbiased Curricula, and Advancing Truth in Education Act, last week.

Congressman Murphy’s legislation comes on the heels of a ban by the state of Alabama on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in public colleges and offices.

State legislatures have also approved bans on DEI in higher education and public offices in Florida, Texas, and Utah.

See the full text of Murphy’s bill HERE.