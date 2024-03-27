© 2024 Public Radio East
MCAS Cherry Point conducting mass casualty training exercise next month

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 27, 2024 at 7:09 AM EDT
MCAS Cherry Point
Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will be conducting a mass casualty training exercise next month, ahead of the air show later this spring.

Officials say the training, which starts on April 9, is routine preparation for the show so that emergency services at the air station can test their communication and crisis management response time.

The exercise will include a simulated aircraft mishap and mass casualty incident, and the execution of the base’s mass casualty plan for the rescue, triage, treatment, and transportation of military personnel and bystanders.

People who live or work near the air station can expect to see an increase in military vehicles and emergency personnel in the area.

The 2024 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show is scheduled for May 11-12.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
