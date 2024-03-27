MCAS Cherry Point conducting mass casualty training exercise next month

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will be conducting a mass casualty training exercise next month, ahead of the air show later this spring.

Officials say the training, which starts on April 9, is routine preparation for the show so that emergency services at the air station can test their communication and crisis management response time.

The exercise will include a simulated aircraft mishap and mass casualty incident, and the execution of the base’s mass casualty plan for the rescue, triage, treatment, and transportation of military personnel and bystanders.

People who live or work near the air station can expect to see an increase in military vehicles and emergency personnel in the area.

The 2024 MCAS Cherry Point Air Show is scheduled for May 11-12.