Could the rumors be true? Possible moonshine cave found under stands at North Wilkesboro Speedway

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 27, 2024 at 10:55 AM EDT
North Wilkesboro Speedway
For decades, rumors have circulated that historic North Wilkesboro Speedway was the site of a secret moonshine still. Now, locals may have more reason to say, “I told you so.”

Speedway officials say a possible moonshine cave has been discovered underneath the concrete front stretch grandstands.

So far, about 600 seats have been removed and Speedway Motorsports staff are evaluating next steps for foundation repair and concrete replacement ahead of the May 14-19 NASCAR All-Star Race Week.
The short track hosted NASCAR races until it closed in 1996.

Following an extensive restoration, North Wilkesboro Speedway returned to the NASCAR Cup schedule last May, hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
