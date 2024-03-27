Could the rumors be true? Possible moonshine cave found under stands at North Wilkesboro Speedway

For decades, rumors have circulated that historic North Wilkesboro Speedway was the site of a secret moonshine still. Now, locals may have more reason to say, “I told you so.”

Speedway officials say a possible moonshine cave has been discovered underneath the concrete front stretch grandstands.

During an inspection last week, operations staff discovered cracks in the original concrete in section N and started removing seats to inspect the extent of the damage and evaluate needs for repair, and an open area of approximately 700-square-feet was discovered underneath the aging concrete.

North Wilkesboro Speedway So far, about 600 seats have been removed and Speedway Motorsports staff are evaluating next steps for foundation repair and concrete replacement ahead of the May 14-19 NASCAR All-Star Race Week.

The short track hosted NASCAR races until it closed in 1996.

Following an extensive restoration, North Wilkesboro Speedway returned to the NASCAR Cup schedule last May, hosting the NASCAR All-Star Race.