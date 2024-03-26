State school superintendent candidate blames the media for creating “gotcha moments” out of her own social media posts

Michele Morrow, the Republican nominee for North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction, blamed the media for creating what she called "gotcha moments" when writing about her past social media posts calling for violence.

In one post about former President Obama, Morrow wrote that “we could make some money back from televising his death” and suggested he be killed by firing squad on Pay Per View. She also said she did not want to waste another dime supporting his life.

In response to a question about masks during the pandemic, she wrote she would never wear a mask and that “We need to follow the Constitution's advice and KILL all TRAITORS.”

But in her post Sunday, she wrote the dysfunctional media is trying to create “gotcha moments” out of old comments taken out of context, made in jest, or never made in the first place.

She did not apologize or directly address her past comments.

Morrow won a surprise victory earlier this month in the GOP primary over incumbent Catherine Truitt. She is facing Democrat Mo Greene in November.