Tight races in North Carolina this year could hinge on turnout among young voters

Tight races up and down North Carolina ballots this year could hinge on turnout among young voters.

The last time a Democrat won North Carolina's electoral college votes for president was 2008--helped by a high-water mark of almost 64 percent turnout among voters 18-25 years old.

In 2020, turnout for that group was down to 60 percent--and Donald Trump edged Joe Biden by less than 1-point-5 percent.

Western Carolina University Political Science Professor Chris Cooper says young voter turnout this year could swing outcomes in tight statewide races for attorney general, governor, and president.

"This is in some ways the sleeping giant of North Carolina and American politics," he said.

Cooper says turnout will mean less in Congressional and legislative districts drawn to heavily favor one party or the other.