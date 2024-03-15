Kenansville company asks DEQ to renew permit that allows release of PFAS into Cape Fear River

Lear Corporation in Kenansville has asked the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to renew a permit that allows the company to release PFAS into the Cape Fear River.

Toxic chemicals in the Cape Fear came to light in 2017, when it was made public that Chemours was dumping PFAS into the same river.

In the current draft of the automotive textile maker’s permit renewal application there are provisions for monitoring, but no limits on the amount of PFAS the company discharge into the river.

The Lear Corporation said in a statement to Wilmington TV station WWAY that they rigorously monitor the disposal of PFAS and adhere to regulatory guidelines. Company officials also said they are working to transition remaining products to a PFAS-free solution as soon as reasonably practical.

DEQ officials said a public comment period on the permit renewal is open and, once it closes, the director of the Division of Water Quality will decide if a public hearing will be held.

Comments can be submitted via email to publiccomments@deq.nc.gov, and include Lear Corp. in the subject line.