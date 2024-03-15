© 2024 Public Radio East
Kenansville company asks DEQ to renew permit that allows release of PFAS into Cape Fear River

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 15, 2024 at 6:46 AM EDT
Lear Corporation in Kenansville has asked the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to renew a permit that allows the company to release PFAS into the Cape Fear River.

Toxic chemicals in the Cape Fear came to light in 2017, when it was made public that Chemours was dumping PFAS into the same river.

 In the current draft of the automotive textile maker’s permit renewal application there are provisions for monitoring, but no limits on the amount of PFAS the company discharge into the river.

The Lear Corporation said in a statement to Wilmington TV station WWAY that they rigorously monitor the disposal of PFAS and adhere to regulatory guidelines. Company officials also said they are working to transition remaining products to a PFAS-free solution as soon as reasonably practical.

DEQ officials said a public comment period on the permit renewal is open and, once it closes, the director of the Division of Water Quality will decide if a public hearing will be held.

Comments can be submitted via email to publiccomments@deq.nc.gov, and include Lear Corp. in the subject line.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs