© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former NC governor steps down from leadership at No Labels

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory is seen in a 2020 photo.
Gerry Broome
/
AP
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory is seen in a 2020 photo.

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory has resigned as national co-chair of the centrist group No Labels.

It comes after the group announced a week ago that it would move forward with a “Unity presidential ticket.” They did not say who will be on that ticket.

Asked by The Charlotte News & Observer about why he was stepping down, McCrory said, “it was time to leave and pursue other opportunities.”

No Labels, which has existed since 2010, jumped to the foreground last year when it started setting up state political organizations to get ballot access for a yet-unnamed third-party candidate.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs