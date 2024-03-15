Former NC governor steps down from leadership at No Labels

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory has resigned as national co-chair of the centrist group No Labels.

It comes after the group announced a week ago that it would move forward with a “Unity presidential ticket.” They did not say who will be on that ticket.

Asked by The Charlotte News & Observer about why he was stepping down, McCrory said, “it was time to leave and pursue other opportunities.”

No Labels, which has existed since 2010, jumped to the foreground last year when it started setting up state political organizations to get ballot access for a yet-unnamed third-party candidate.