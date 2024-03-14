Post-pandemic, NC DOL chooses not to adopt new infectious disease rules for farms, construction companies

Four years after the coronavirus pandemic, the N.C. Department of Labor has chosen not to adopt new infectious disease rules for farms and construction companies.

In January, petitions were filed for the creation of infectious disease rules for migrant housing and for employers in the agricultural and construction industries — and for other general jobs – in the event of a future public health emergency.

The groups wanted the state to put requirements in place for face masks, personal protective equipment and social distancing standards.

The rules would have applied to work sites, employee housing quarters, and buses or other vehicles used to transport workers.

Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said the decision came after carefully reviewing the rulemaking petitions, the record, public comments, listening to both sides, and considering the North Carolina Department of Labor’s statutory authority.