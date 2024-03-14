© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Post-pandemic, NC DOL chooses not to adopt new infectious disease rules for farms, construction companies

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 14, 2024 at 6:23 AM EDT
Jesús Ahumada (left) oversees farm workers picking strawberries. He talks with Henry Gonzales, the Monterey County agricultural commissioner who secured more than 330,000 masks for farm workers there.
Erika Mahoney
/
KAZU
File: Jesús Ahumada (left) oversees farm workers picking strawberries. He talks with Henry Gonzales, the Monterey County agricultural commissioner who secured more than 330,000 masks for farm workers there.

Four years after the coronavirus pandemic, the N.C. Department of Labor has chosen not to adopt new infectious disease rules for farms and construction companies.

In January, petitions were filed for the creation of infectious disease rules for migrant housing and for employers in the agricultural and construction industries — and for other general jobs – in the event of a future public health emergency.

The groups wanted the state to put requirements in place for face masks, personal protective equipment and social distancing standards.

The rules would have applied to work sites, employee housing quarters, and buses or other vehicles used to transport workers.

Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson said the decision came after carefully reviewing the rulemaking petitions, the record, public comments, listening to both sides, and considering the North Carolina Department of Labor’s statutory authority.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs