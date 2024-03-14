© 2024 Public Radio East
Eastern North Carolina mail carrier bitten by a dog last week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published March 14, 2024 at 6:54 AM EDT
Perry-Evans never missed a day of work as a mail carrier for the USPS in the months she spent applying for disaster funds.
Claire Harbage
/
NPR
USPS officials say more than 5,300 Postal Service employees were attacked by dogs while delivering the mail in 2022. North Carolina was tenth in the U.S for dog attacks on mail carriers, with 146.

A postal worker delivering mail in in Sneads Ferry was bitten by a dog last week.

Officials say the mail carrier was bitten while working in the Henderson Court area, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The dogs were not strays and the case is still under investigation

When that ranking was released, USPS Occupational Safety and Health Senior Director Linda DeCarlo said when mail carriers are bitten, it is usually a ‘good dog’ that had not previously behaved in a menacing way.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
