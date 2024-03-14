Eastern North Carolina mail carrier bitten by a dog last week

A postal worker delivering mail in in Sneads Ferry was bitten by a dog last week.

Officials say the mail carrier was bitten while working in the Henderson Court area, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The dogs were not strays and the case is still under investigation

USPS officials say more than 5,300 Postal Service employees were attacked by dogs while delivering the mail in 2022. North Carolina was tenth in the U.S for dog attacks on mail carriers, with 146.

When that ranking was released, USPS Occupational Safety and Health Senior Director Linda DeCarlo said when mail carriers are bitten, it is usually a ‘good dog’ that had not previously behaved in a menacing way.