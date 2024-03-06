NC AG Josh Stein and Lt. Governor Mark Robinson easily won their party’s primaries for governor

Attorney General Josh Stein and Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson easily won their party’s primaries for governor.

Robinson defeated two other candidates in yesterday’s Republican primary: State Treasurer Dale Folwell and Salisbury attorney Bill Graham.

Graham and Folwell had criticized Robinson over his offensive remarks about the Holocaust, Jewish people and other groups, but most G-O-P voters weren’t persuaded.

Robinson was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

In the Democratic primary, Stein beat former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan and three lesser-known candidates.

Both Stein and Robinson are already looking toward the general election, which is expected to be the most expensive governor’s race in history.

Stein previewed his focus on abortion rights in his victory speech last night. "I believe that those decisions are deeply personal and must be made by the woman with her doctor and her loved ones not by a bunch of politicians like Mark Robinson," he said.