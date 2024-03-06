After ballots are cast, the county elections boards certification process begins

While primary votes have been cast in North Carolina, election administrators still have a lot of work to do. Over the next 10 days, county elections boards will go through the vote certification process.

That includes reconciling check-in sheets from polling sites with the number of ballots cast, updating voter history information, reviewing provisional ballots, and conducting hand-to-eye audits of ballots from randomly selected precincts.

County boards will also be counting mail-in ballots from military and overseas voters.

State Elections Director Karen Brinson Bell has been an elections administrator for 18 years.

"I still have friends and family who reach out to me and say, 'Sure hope you get to take tomorrow off,'" she said, "We do not take the day after the election off."

The certification process culminates in the county canvass--the final tally of votes 10 days after Election Day.