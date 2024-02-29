© 2024 Public Radio East
Primary results are expected to take longer to report after change in NC state law

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 29, 2024 at 6:17 AM EST
vote, sign, voting
(Photo credit: kgroovy on Flickr)

As a result of recent changes in state law, in-person early voting results will be reported later than usual on election night next week’s primary, and state officials say the changes may cause Election Day results to be reported later as well.

Previously, county boards of elections could tabulate early voting results before the close of polls, then report those results almost immediately at 7:30 p.m. on election night.

Under changes to the law, county boards have to wait until 7:30 p.m. to “close the polls” on early voting tabulators and begin the process of counting and reporting results of ballots cast during the early voting period.

That will take about 30 to 60 minutes – and possibly longer in some counties – before unofficial early voting results can be posted publicly on the State Board of Elections’ Election Results Dashboard.

Because the March 5 primary will be the first election held under the new law, election officials do not know exactly how long it will delay the reporting of results.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs