Applications open to ENC communities for grants to improve public beach access

The N.C. Division of Coastal Management is accepting applications for grants to improve public beach access.

Officials say about $3 million is available this year to help local governments in 20 coastal counties improve public access to coastal beaches and waters.

The Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access program provides matching funds to local governments to construct low-cost public access facilities.

Local governments interested in applying for financial assistance must submit a pre-application to the Division by 5 p.m. on April 15 and will be notified by May 10, if their proposal is selected, to submit a final application.