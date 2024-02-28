Your brain on menopause

Hot flashes. Brain fog. Sleep problems.

Millions of women go through menopause each year.

But what’s happening in the brain during this life transition?

Today, On Point: The new science on menopause.

Guests

Lisa Mosconi, neuroscientist and director of the Women’s Brain Initiative at Weill Cornell Medicine. Author of the forthcoming book “The Menopause Brain: New Science Empowers Women to Navigate the Pivotal Transition with Knowledge and Confidence.” Her previous books are “The XX Brain” and “Brain Food.”

Also Featured

Dr. Jan Shifren, reproductive endocrinologist and OB/GYN. Director of Massachusetts General Hospital Midlife Women’s Center. Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

