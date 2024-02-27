Trump, Haley, Harris all visiting NC ahead of next week's primary

North Carolina’s primary is fast approaching – it’s on March 5th – and the candidates at the top of the ballot will pay a visit to the state this week.

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Durham on Friday to discuss economic opportunity, small business and building a strong economy.

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and former U.N. Ambassador, will hold rallies in Charlotte on Friday and Saturday.

Republican front-runner and former President Donald Trump will deliver remarks at a rally at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Saturday.