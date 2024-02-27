© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NC Congressman visits U.S. soldiers advising in Ukraine on second anniversary of Russian invasion

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 27, 2024 at 6:58 AM EST
Davis met with U.S. soldiers training and advising Ukrainian fighters on the front line.
Don Davis
Davis met with U.S. soldiers training and advising Ukrainian fighters on the front line.

First District Congressman Don Davis visited Ukraine over the weekend on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The Democrat watched as the Ukrainian military prepared for its operations on the front lines of the conflict and met with U.S. soldiers training and advising Ukrainian fighters on the front line.

During those meetings, Davis discussed Ukraine’s urgent need for ammunition and additional training for pilots.

Davis also took part in a series of panel discussions with international leaders.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs