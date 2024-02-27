NC Congressman visits U.S. soldiers advising in Ukraine on second anniversary of Russian invasion
First District Congressman Don Davis visited Ukraine over the weekend on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.
The Democrat watched as the Ukrainian military prepared for its operations on the front lines of the conflict and met with U.S. soldiers training and advising Ukrainian fighters on the front line.
During those meetings, Davis discussed Ukraine’s urgent need for ammunition and additional training for pilots.
Davis also took part in a series of panel discussions with international leaders.