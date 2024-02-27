© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eight day old baby, subject of an Amber Alert, found safe; parents still on the run

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 27, 2024 at 6:41 AM EST
Eight-day-old Jaxton Brown was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert, and was found safe at a Big Lots store in Durham
Eight-day-old Jaxton Brown was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert, and was found safe at a Big Lots store in Durham

An eight-day-old baby that was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert was found safe at a Big Lots store in Durham Monday night.

Jaxton Brown was last seen on Friday at a motel in Durham.

WRAL is reporting that security video from the Big Lots showed the couple remove the baby from the car listed in the Amber Alert and take the carrier to the woods.

The parents, Destinee Cothran and Justin Brown, are suspects in the abduction of the baby. They have not been taken into custody.
North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles
The parents, Destinee Cothran and Justin Brown, are suspects in the abduction of the baby. They have not been taken into custody.

The baby's parents, Destinee Cothran and Justin Brown, are suspects in the abduction of the baby. They have not been taken into custody.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs