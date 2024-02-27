Eight day old baby, subject of an Amber Alert, found safe; parents still on the run

An eight-day-old baby that was the subject of a statewide Amber Alert was found safe at a Big Lots store in Durham Monday night.

Jaxton Brown was last seen on Friday at a motel in Durham.

WRAL is reporting that security video from the Big Lots showed the couple remove the baby from the car listed in the Amber Alert and take the carrier to the woods.

North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles The parents, Destinee Cothran and Justin Brown, are suspects in the abduction of the baby. They have not been taken into custody.

The baby's parents, Destinee Cothran and Justin Brown, are suspects in the abduction of the baby. They have not been taken into custody.