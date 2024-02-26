Training forum on N.C. voter ID law this week in New Bern

Craven County will host a public Voter Photo ID Law seminar on Thursday at the NC Cooperative Extension - Craven County Center in New Bern.

Nelson Masinde with the NC State Board of Elections, will lead the training, and will talk about the new voter ID laws, including what forms of photo ID are acceptable. People who attend will also learn how to get a photo ID if they don’t have an acceptable one.

The training is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and it’s open to everyone, with no registration required.