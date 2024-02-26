© 2024 Public Radio East
Training forum on N.C. voter ID law this week in New Bern

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 26, 2024 at 7:17 AM EST
The North Carolina REAL ID driver’s license looks much like a regular license, but it includes a star at the top. Having one is optional, but it’s recommended for those who frequently travel by air or visit federal facilities, including courthouses, military bases, and prisons.
(Image: North Carolina Department of Transportation)
Craven County will host a public Voter Photo ID Law seminar on Thursday at the NC Cooperative Extension - Craven County Center in New Bern.

Nelson Masinde with the NC State Board of Elections, will lead the training, and will talk about the new voter ID laws, including what forms of photo ID are acceptable. People who attend will also learn how to get a photo ID if they don’t have an acceptable one.

The training is from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and it’s open to everyone, with no registration required.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
