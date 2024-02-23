Flu cases drop, COVID-19 cases increase in North Carolina

The worst of the flu season could behind us, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said that may not hold true for COVID-19.

There was an overall downturn in flu-related deaths last week as well as a drop in hospital admissions for flu cases.

In the most recent reporting week, there were 177 flu admissions across the state, just a slight uptick from the week before. Just four flu deaths were reported.

COVID-19 hospital admissions tapered off after the start of the year but have since come back up, with slight increases the past two consecutive weeks.