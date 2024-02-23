© 2024 Public Radio East
Flu cases drop, COVID-19 cases increase in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published February 23, 2024 at 6:51 AM EST
The worst of the flu season could behind us, but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said that may not hold true for COVID-19.

There was an overall downturn in flu-related deaths last week as well as a drop in hospital admissions for flu cases.

In the most recent reporting week, there were 177 flu admissions across the state, just a slight uptick from the week before. Just four flu deaths were reported.

COVID-19 hospital admissions tapered off after the start of the year but have since come back up, with slight increases the past two consecutive weeks.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
